Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.25. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.