Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Sells 342 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $36.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $52.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

