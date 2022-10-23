Robeco Schweiz AG Boosts Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 1.1% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.17% of Marvell Technology worth $63,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 208,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 55,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $771,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 369,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 51,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,720. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marvell Technology Trading Up 3.9 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.34. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of -152.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.