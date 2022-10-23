Robeco Schweiz AG Has $215.88 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 231,950 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises 3.8% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $215,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 36,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE ALB opened at $270.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $308.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.69. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.32.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.