Robeco Schweiz AG Has $40.41 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $40,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,246 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,575,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,267,000 after purchasing an additional 820,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,714,085,000 after purchasing an additional 701,996 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $159.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.48.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

