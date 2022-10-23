Robeco Schweiz AG Lowers Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150,395 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Linde by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.41.

Linde Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LIN opened at $288.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

