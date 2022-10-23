Robeco Schweiz AG Purchases 333,278 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,480,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,278 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 1.01% of Core & Main worth $55,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Core & Main by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,639,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 58.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,035 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 35.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,066,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 807,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 55.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,972,000 after purchasing an additional 770,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,799,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Core & Main to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $258,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $835,991.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $258,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,104,537 shares of company stock worth $261,422,657. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

