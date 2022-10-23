Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 2,359 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. ACG Wealth bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $156.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

