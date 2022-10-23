Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 7,820 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,820 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $51,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $526,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 25.1% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 32,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 102.1% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $533.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $522.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $499.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.00 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,445,568. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

