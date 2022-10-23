Robert W. Baird Trims Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Target Price to $70.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CTSH. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CTSH opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 22,738 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,202,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,808 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after purchasing an additional 57,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

