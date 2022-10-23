Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Increases Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $9.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average of $97.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $89,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $247,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.