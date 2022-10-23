Rublix (RBLX) Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rublix (RBLX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Rublix token can now be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. Rublix has a total market capitalization of $443,527.70 and $39.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rublix has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rublix Token Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rublix

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.0214113 USD and is up 4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $39.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

