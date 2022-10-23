Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €150.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €107.00 ($109.18) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Safran Stock Performance

EPA SAF opened at €108.14 ($110.35) on Wednesday. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($68.54) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($94.24). The company’s 50 day moving average is €101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €100.40.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

