Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,637,949 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,388 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 0.8% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.16% of Salesforce worth $273,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 456 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,131,361 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.17. 8,335,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,302,487. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $137.59 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.66. The stock has a market cap of $160.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

