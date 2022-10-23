Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $236,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $743,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $70.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $96.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average is $74.73.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
