Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 183 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 84.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 85,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 39,059 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 393.3% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $3,327,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.73. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $96.85.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
