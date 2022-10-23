Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 183 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 84.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 85,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 39,059 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 393.3% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $3,327,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.73. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.