Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) and AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Head-To-Head Survey

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) and Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AB Electrolux (publ) and Samsung Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AB Electrolux (publ) $14.65 billion 0.23 $545.46 million $4.06 5.37 Samsung Electronics $197.69 billion 0.03 $18.45 billion $2.72 14.93

Samsung Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than AB Electrolux (publ). AB Electrolux (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Samsung Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.0% of AB Electrolux (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Samsung Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of AB Electrolux (publ) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AB Electrolux (publ) and Samsung Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB Electrolux (publ) 1 3 2 0 2.17 Samsung Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

AB Electrolux (publ) currently has a consensus price target of $123.33, indicating a potential upside of 465.49%. Given AB Electrolux (publ)’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AB Electrolux (publ) is more favorable than Samsung Electronics.

Volatility & Risk

AB Electrolux (publ) has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Samsung Electronics has a beta of 3.89, suggesting that its share price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AB Electrolux (publ) and Samsung Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB Electrolux (publ) 1.23% 28.04% 4.60% Samsung Electronics 9.12% N/A N/A

Summary

Samsung Electronics beats AB Electrolux (publ) on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories. It also provides hobs, ovens, and hoods; and tumble dryers. The company offers its products under the Electrolux, AEG, and Frigidaire brands through retailers, buying groups, and independent stores. AB Electrolux (publ) was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers. The company also offers TVs, sound devices, smartphones, tablets, monitors, smart and LED signages, watches, and other accessories, as well as provides memory storage solutions. In addition, it provides medical equipment; software design, development, and supply; toll processing of semiconductors and display panels; general logistics agency, financing, marketing, consulting, and technology and cloud services; venture capital investment; enterprise automation solutions and connected services; installation and optimization services for network devices; and digital advertising platforms. The company serves retail, hospitality, finance, transportation, education, government, manufacturing, public safety, and healthcare industries. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. was founded in 1938 and is based in Suwon-si, South Korea.

