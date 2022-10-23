Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €90.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMW. Barclays set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €77.43 ($79.01) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a 52-week high of €100.42 ($102.47). The company has a 50 day moving average of €74.12 and a 200 day moving average of €76.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.88.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

