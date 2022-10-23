Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €12.80 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.06) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.71) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.46) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €7.91 ($8.07) on Thursday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($11.02). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.99.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

