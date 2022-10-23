Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) versus Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Critical Comparison

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Blend Labs and Sangoma Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs -228.19% -42.53% -28.14% Sangoma Technologies -49.38% -5.40% -3.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Blend Labs and Sangoma Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 7 2 0 2.22 Sangoma Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Blend Labs currently has a consensus target price of $4.21, indicating a potential upside of 119.33%. Sangoma Technologies has a consensus target price of $16.90, indicating a potential upside of 202.32%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than Blend Labs.

This table compares Blend Labs and Sangoma Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs $234.49 million 1.82 -$169.14 million ($3.08) -0.62 Sangoma Technologies $224.35 million 0.56 -$110.78 million ($3.35) -1.67

Sangoma Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blend Labs. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blend Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Blend Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Blend Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sangoma Technologies beats Blend Labs on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It also provides a suite of mortgage products that facilitates homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance, and realty. In addition, the company offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. It also provides session border controllers; telephony and media transcoding cards; and open source communications software. The company serves small and medium sized businesses, enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, carriers, and service providers. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

