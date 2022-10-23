Santos FC Fan Token Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Santos FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $50.91 million and $19.69 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be bought for about $11.19 or 0.00058418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santos FC Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

