Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sapiens International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sapiens International Announces Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $118.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.25 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 577.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 324,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 276,894 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 501.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 251,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 15.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after purchasing an additional 103,412 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter worth $1,839,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 240.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 48,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

