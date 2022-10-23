Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $43.40 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $43.40 million and $30,794.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 42.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.65 or 0.06972554 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00083043 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00032029 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00061654 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00015223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00025622 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

