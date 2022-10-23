Sapphire (SAPP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24,067.00

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 34.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $39.03 million and approximately $24,067.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 58.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.58 or 0.06837338 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00081837 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00031707 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00060169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00015084 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00025379 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

