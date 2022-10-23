Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,351,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,271,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. Cowen increased their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.72.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

