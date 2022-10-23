Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$6.05 EPS.
SCHN traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.19. 196,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,943. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $856.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87.
SCHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.
