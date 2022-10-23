Schroder Income Growth Fund (LON:SCF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $284.22

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 284.22 ($3.43) and traded as low as GBX 256 ($3.09). Schroder Income Growth Fund shares last traded at GBX 264 ($3.19), with a volume of 25,051 shares.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £183.38 million and a P/E ratio of 628.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 284.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 294.01.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Schroder Income Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,095.24%.

Insider Activity at Schroder Income Growth Fund

About Schroder Income Growth Fund

In related news, insider Ewen Cameron Watt bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £8,370 ($10,113.58).

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

