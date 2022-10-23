Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 138,040 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 243.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,129,000 after purchasing an additional 286,820 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

SCHA traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.56. 989,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,695. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

