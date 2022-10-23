Sciencast Management LP Buys 2,370 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $383.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $361.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.69. The company has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

