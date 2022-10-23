Sciencast Management LP Buys 25,392 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 516.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $49.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.