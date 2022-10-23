Sciencast Management LP Buys New Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at $631,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Equitable by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 161,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,913 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,270,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,133,000 after acquiring an additional 48,644 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Equitable by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $28.17 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,922,675.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,543,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,922,675.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,065. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

