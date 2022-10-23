Sciencast Management LP Buys New Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 26.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 16.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Omnicell by 424.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.88.

Omnicell Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $74.81 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,245 over the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Read More

