Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 20,853 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,045,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36,565 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 43.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 243,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC opened at $66.70 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.16.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

