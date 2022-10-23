Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 21,796 Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

