Sciencast Management LP Has $1.06 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Cardinal Health by 45.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 52,594 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 40.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $5,009,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CAH opened at $73.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $73.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.17.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.30.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

