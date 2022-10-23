Sciencast Management LP Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,417 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WWE. Barclays upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $159.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.40.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

WWE opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.11.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.