Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.38 Million in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UGI by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,249,000 after purchasing an additional 522,707 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,779,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,671,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in UGI by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,549,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,345,000 after acquiring an additional 482,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in UGI by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,293,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,063,000 after acquiring an additional 456,937 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UGI opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $47.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

