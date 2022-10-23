Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAIN. Cowen decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $15.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.75.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.