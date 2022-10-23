Sciencast Management LP Purchases 10,427 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 141.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,404 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 195.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $73.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

