Sciencast Management LP Takes $1.22 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

LSCC stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.25. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average is $52.08.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $59,891.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,051.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,028.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $59,891.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,051.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,599 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

