Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,668,654,000 after buying an additional 136,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after purchasing an additional 238,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,893,000 after buying an additional 45,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $744.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $750.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $716.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $678.21.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,644 shares of company stock worth $37,337,691. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $763.79.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

