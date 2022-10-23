Searle & CO. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Searle & CO. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Medtronic by 27.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 7.8% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.1% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 27,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average is $93.84. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $79.44 and a 12-month high of $124.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

