Searle & CO. Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Searle & CO. grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Diageo makes up 1.2% of Searle & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo stock opened at $164.21 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

