Searle & CO. Lowers Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Searle & CO. decreased its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTI. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth about $1,534,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth about $1,102,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTI. Exane BNP Paribas raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BNP Paribas raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FTI opened at $10.80 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

