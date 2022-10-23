SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGRO. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 985 ($11.90) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,388 ($16.77) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEGRO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,321 ($15.96).
SEGRO Price Performance
Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 740.40 ($8.95) on Thursday. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 669.20 ($8.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,508 ($18.22). The stock has a market cap of £8.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 856.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,026.64.
SEGRO Cuts Dividend
Insider Transactions at SEGRO
In related news, insider Andy Harrison purchased 22,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of £198,657.32 ($240,040.26).
About SEGRO
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
Read More
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.