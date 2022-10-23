SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGRO. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 985 ($11.90) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,388 ($16.77) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEGRO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,321 ($15.96).

Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 740.40 ($8.95) on Thursday. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 669.20 ($8.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,508 ($18.22). The stock has a market cap of £8.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 856.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,026.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. SEGRO’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In related news, insider Andy Harrison purchased 22,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of £198,657.32 ($240,040.26).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

