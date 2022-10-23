Seneca House Advisors Acquires 274 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Seneca House Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Etsy were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Etsy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $203,000. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $1,390,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Etsy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,235,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.09.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $100.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.81. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $2,440,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,022,881.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,366 shares of company stock valued at $15,044,016. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

