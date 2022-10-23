Seneca House Advisors Acquires 965 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Seneca House Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 1.4% of Seneca House Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Zoetis by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after buying an additional 721,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $147.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.36. The company has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.87 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

