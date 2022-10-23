Seneca House Advisors Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Seneca House Advisors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.59.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $143,804,828. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $340.77 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $342.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $323.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

