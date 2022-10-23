Seneca House Advisors Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Seneca House Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $70.10 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.86.

