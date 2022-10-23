Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina Stock Up 5.4 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $220.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.